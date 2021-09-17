Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in a strappy white dress (pictures inside)

September 17, 2021 11:30:42 am
It seemed like a boring day until Janhvi Kapoor shared some absolutely glamorous pics on social media and instantly jazzed up our feeds.
The starlet, who often experiments with her looks and impresses on most occasions, did the same recently when she shared a series of pictures captioned, “🍦vanilla swirlie🍦”
The Gunjan Saxena actor, as always, looked lovely in a white strappy dress from Datt.
Styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar, the ruched outfit was teamed with a pair of stunning statement earrings and subtle makeup with a focus on the eyes. We like how her hair was kept loose in a messy way.
Prior to this she had painted the town in an “intricate Taban sequins encrusted glam couture” by ace designer Manish Malhotra.
Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, Janhvi looked lovely in the sequinned lehenga set that was styled with a matching dupatta. Heavy eye makeup, tousled hairdo and statement earrings completed the ethnic look.
She looked equally glamorous in a shimmery black outfit with a plunging neckline for a product shoot.
What do you think of her style choices?
