Style and beauty cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

The actor turns heads for everything -- ranging from her on-screen performances to style choices. (Photo: Janhvi Kapoor/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Janhvi Kapoor’s style and makeup choices need no retelling. The Gunjan Saxena actor effortlessly manages to turn heads with not only her on-screen performances but also her fashion choices, which are extremely relatable and have a lot to offer. And if you need any proof of the same, all you need to do it take a quick look at her Instagram handle where she regularly shares snippets of her lockdown time with family to BTS moments and enviable vacation photos.

So no points for guessing: that is exactly where we found a few style and beauty tricks, and have them ready for you. Check them out if you want to amp up your style ante!

Don’t forget to add a statement choker

View this post on Instagram 🥑 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 12, 2018 at 12:36am PST

A statement choker is one of the most underrated pieces of jewellery. It is one of the best ways to stand out whether you are wearing ethnic or even a deep-neck western ensemble. To put it stylishly, a statement choker adds a hint of drama to your look!

Flare pants for the win

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Feb 14, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

We all have a straight cut and cigarette denim in our wardrobe; and while they are the safest and ideally the best cuts when it comes to denim, flare cut denim cannot be missed either. These are best for petite women because they give the illusion of long legs and since they are usually high-waisted, help hide extra tummy fat too.

Pop of colour can do wonders

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 19, 2019 at 11:35pm PDT

Whenever you are confused about how to style your outfit or accessorise it, a pop of colour will always come to your rescue. Make sure you have classic red, fuschia or even a deep purple shade of lipstick in your vanity.

Play it safe with monochromatic makeup

View this post on Instagram Tbt A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 26, 2019 at 10:21am PDT

We love a detailed makeup look which is all about seamless blending of colours, but there’s nothing like a double-duty product coming to your rescue on days you are running late. This is exactly why we suggest the monochromatic makeup look which can be achieved by just using a lipstick — it will do the job of an eye shadow, blush and a lip shade all at once. Moreover, it is so easy to pull off and takes no time at all.

Include a pair of head-turning earrings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

A pair of statement earrings never go out of style. Team it up with an LBD or a white chikankari Anarkali, and you can call it a day without thinking twice!

