Roohi promotions: Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in this Manish Malhotra sari

What do you think of her look? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Manish Malhotra)

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film, Roohi, and in the process, the starlet is giving us major fashion goals.

Her fondness for saris is well-known, but she recently took her fashion game many notches higher as she dazzled in a Manish Malhotra sari. Styled by Mohit Rai, the classic ivory sari looked lovely on her, especially the way it was styled with a strappy sequin blouse.

The look was further accessorised with statement earrings and completed with winged eyeliner. Check out the look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Recently, the actor had also thanked the designer for creating the outfit she wore in one of the songs in the film. The golden sequin-designed ensemble consisted of a one-shoulder blouse teamed with a matching skirt. But the long thigh-slit made it stand out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Her looks for promotion have been really impressive as she has experimented with her style by opting for classic black dresses to high-waist pants. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

We quite like the range displayed by her and the effortlessness with which she pulled off the outfits. We cannot wait to see what else is in store.

What do you think of her recent look?