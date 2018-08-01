Janhvi Kapoor or Sonakshi Sinha: Who slayed in shimmer at Vogue Beauty Awards?

Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: The Dhadak actor might have got mixed reactions from the box office but she rarely lets us down when it comes to fashion. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Vogue Beauty Awards 2018: The Dhadak actor might have got mixed reactions from the box office but she rarely lets us down when it comes to fashion. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2018 evening was a star-studded event that saw Bollywood stars and famous personalities from various spheres of life coming together. However, starlet Janhvi Kapoor stole the show with her beauty and charm. The Dhadak actor might have got mixed reactions from the box office, but she rarely lets us down when it comes to fashion. Be it her causal ethnic airport looks or promotional events, Kapoor mostly manages to hit the right note with her sartorial choices.

For her first couture, she chose to wear Ralph & Russo’s white detailed off-shoulder gown. The long trail that the gown left behind gave a princess-y touch to the entire attire. The white ensemble featured feathered detailing on it and was layered with a cape that added drama to her look. Dewy make-up and soft curls rounded out her look. The young star also won the Fresh Face award at the event that was held in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha wore a golden shimmer dress that accentuated her toned body. Styled by Mohit Rai, her attire was quite pleasing to the eyes. For the make-up, artist Ritesh Naik went for sparkly smokey eyes while hairstylist Madhurina Nakhale kept her hair straight, parted at the centre.

