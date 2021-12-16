Janhvi Kapoor shows how to style the perfect multi-occasion kaftan

Janhvi Kapoor’s sense of style deftly straddles the line between casual and dolled up. She likes her form-fitting bodycon dresses as much as her crop top and trousers, and of course, her love for lehengas and saris is evident on her Instagram feed.

While she mostly plays it safe, the Dhadak actor sometimes wears outfits outside her usual preferences, like her latest wherein she opted for a kaftan, something we haven’t seen her in lately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEAGAN CONCESSIO (@spacemuffin27)

Posing gleefully amidst sand dunes and canyons, Janhvi was clad in a luxurious black velvet kaftan with an embellished yoke and purple border by Sureena Chowdhri.

Styled by Meagan Concessio with golden accessories, she looked holiday ready in this outfit that is perfect for when you want to dress up on your holidays but don’t want to put in the effort. She donned her signature kohl rimmed eyes and romantic waves in her hair.

She shared the pictures on her Instagram, captioning the post, “wander often, wonder always 🏜”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She was earlier seen in a mustard floral print one-shoulder maxi dress with a kimono sleeve. The look was styled with statement golden earrings and a stunning hand harness.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!