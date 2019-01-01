Janhvi Kapoor stuns in her new short hair look on the cover of this magazine

Janhvi Kapoor might have done just one film till now but the young starlet has proved to be quite a fashionista already. In the past, her sartorial choices at the red carpet have won her a lot of praise from the fashion police. Keeping up with her reputation, recently, the Dhadak actor was seen giving us some major fashion goals as she graced the cover of Cosmopolitan India.

Chopping off her long tresses and styling it into straight short hair, Kapoor looked as pretty as a picture in her new avatar. Flaunting those fringes, Kapoor was spotted wearing a sculpted dress, handwoven with new age textile by Amit Aggarwal. This was teamed with a chic multicoloured sequinned jacket from Purple Paisley. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, she kept her makeup minimal and rounded out the look with black nail polish and pale pink lips.

The actor confessed that she chopped off her hair for the shoot in a video that was posted on Instagram.

Even last year the actor had made quite a splash on magazine covers. For the October issue of the Brides magazine, she turned into a gorgeous Manish Malhotra bride. Styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam and shot by Dirk Baber, Kapoor looked lovely in a stunning ensemble by the designer. The elaborate faux fur sleeves on the blouse and the gold embroidery added much drama to the outfit. The designer too was seen with her, looking dapper in black.

What do you think of her latest look?