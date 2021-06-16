scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Janhvi Kapoor ignites wanderlust with pictures from beach vacation

"Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting," she captioned the photos

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 16, 2021 5:30:40 pm
What do you think of her photos? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures. The Dhadak actor recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself having fun at the beach. In the sun-kissed photos, Janhvi was seen in a white crop top from Ookioh which she teamed with leopard-printed bikini bottoms.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”

ALSO READ |‘Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype’: Janhvi Kapoor shares vacation pictures

Check out the pictures here.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
The actor looked lovely. (Source: PR Handout)
ALSO READ |Sonam Kapoor is ‘all smiles on a date night’; looks lovely in a maxi dress
Her photos are being really liked on social media. (Source: PR Handout)

In one of the pictures, she can be seen running on the beach with a man, making people guess his identity. For now, we can only see the silhouette.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Prior to this, the actor had travelled to the Maldives and shared some lovely photos from her vacation. Here are some of them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.” Her vacation wardrobe mostly consisted of short dresses, flowy capes. She also opted for colours like yellow and black.

What do you think of her latest photos?

