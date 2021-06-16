Janhvi Kapoor ignites wanderlust with pictures from beach vacation

June 16, 2021 5:30:40 pm
Janhvi Kapoor has set the internet on fire with her latest pictures. The Dhadak actor recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself having fun at the beach. In the sun-kissed photos, Janhvi was seen in a white crop top from Ookioh which she teamed with leopard-printed bikini bottoms.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Maybe half the beauty of every blurred sunset is that it is fleeting.”
Check out the pictures here.
In one of the pictures, she can be seen running on the beach with a man, making people guess his identity. For now, we can only see the silhouette.
Prior to this, the actor had travelled to the Maldives and shared some lovely photos from her vacation. Here are some of them.
Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.” Her vacation wardrobe mostly consisted of short dresses, flowy capes. She also opted for colours like yellow and black.
What do you think of her latest photos?
