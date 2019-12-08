Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Janhvi Kapoor is the latest to join the Manish Malhotra sequin sari fan club

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was paired with a matching mauve colour blouse. Needless to say, Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2019 1:55:08 pm
janhvi kapoor, janhvi kapoor manish malhotra, janhvi kapoor manish malhotra, janhvi kapoor sequin sari, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her latest look? (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

In case you thought celebrities are done with sequins, well that does not seem the case. Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was seen donning the famous Manish Malhotra sequin sari. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was paired with a matching mauve colour blouse. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings, dark kohl eyes and hair let loose.

 

Prior to this, several actors were seen wearing a similar sari. One of them being Tara Sutaria who looked lovely in a sequinned sari. Paired with a satin light grey blouse, the look was accessorised with a necklace from Renu Oberoi and was completed with a soft shade of lipstick and simple eyeliner.

There was also Bhumi Pednekar who looked absolutely stunning in a tangerine sequin sari. The look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun and bright lipstick.

 

She was also seen in a similarly styled sari at the trailer launch of Pati Patni Aur Woh. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and dark kohl eyes.

Bhumi Pednekar at the trailer launch. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

It clearly seems like this combination cannot go wrong.

What do you think of the Dhadak actor’s recent look?

