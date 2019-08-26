Janhvi Kapoor’s white sari is a perfect pick for a wedding

Janhvi Kapoor loves donning ethnic wear, and she is often spotted slaying the six-yard garment at red carpet events, wedding receptions and even media appearances. Which is why it comes as no surprise that the young starlet chose to wear a stunning white Tarun Tahiliani sari for a book launch event in New Delhi.

Advertising

Kapoor’s OOTD (outfit of the day) left us in awe of her grace, and we really like how she effortlessly carried off the sari, from the veteran designer’s ‘The Drape Series’, featuring a colourful floral border. The Dhadak actor wore the sari with a matching embroidered bustier-style blouse with crystal-studded noodle straps.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her look was accessorised with chandelier earrings from Jewel Saga. When it came to her make-up, she went for highlighted cheeks, dark kohled eyes and soft pinks lips. For her hair, she opted to keep it loose with a middle parting.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted leaving her Pilates class in a printed white kurta and pants set. Teamed with a peach coloured dupatta with tassel details, Kapoor nailed the look which was rounded out with matching juttis and silver jhumkis. But what caught our eyes was the actor’s bright yellow Moschino SpongeBob bag, which added a pop of colour to the pastel look.

Check the pictures here.

What do you think of her latest look?