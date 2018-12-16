Janhvi Kapoor commits a rare fashion faux pas in this Reem Acra dress

Janhvi Kapoor, almost always, has her fashion game on point. In fact, the Dhadak actor has already made a few memorable appearances, but her recent look left us severely disappointed. The actor was recently seen in a Reem Acra maxi dress at an event. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the dress didn’t match the actor’s style. The flaky make-up and the chokers made matters only worse.

This indeed is a rare fashion faux pas by the actor. She impressed us a great deal in the recent past. At producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception, the actor looked lovely in a heavily embellished white lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock. This was teamed with a sequinned top and a sheer dupatta. Tousled hair, well-defined eyes and a bright shade of lipstick completed the look.

Her fashion game was also on point as she attended Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding festivities in Udaipur. We had simply loved the actor in a handwoven bandhini sari and a sleeveless velvet blouse. The ensemble by Manish Malhotra looked absolutely stunning on her. The look was accessorised with a gorgeous neckpiece, red lips and hair tied in a bun.

At an event, the actor looked like exactly like her mother Sridevi as wore a custom-made chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the stylist acknowledged the same on social media. “Being awarded the rising talent of the year at the royal Norwegian consulate general @janhvikapoor in a custom @arpita__mehta saree today is an ode to one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian cinema, sridevi! An ode to chandni.”