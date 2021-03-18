Janhvi Kapoor looks ravishing in red; check pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi SIngh)

Janhvi Kapoor, whose latest film Roohi recently released in theatres, continues to impress with her stylish fashion game. Styled by Mohit Rai, she has been giving us one memorable look after the other. But the recent one might be the best.

The Gunjan Saxena actor was recently spotted looking ravishing in a red dress from the label Valdrin Sahiti. The off-shoulder outfit accentuated her frame rather well but it is the train detailing and the thigh-high slit that stole the show.

She completed the look with bright red lips and hair styled in soft curls. Check out the picture here.

Prior to this, she had stepped out in an outfit from Ziad Nakad. This risqué dress had sequin and feather details and the look was completed with hair parted at the center. The make-up was minimal and impeccable.

Here are some other pictures from the promotions.

We hope she never stops experimenting and continues to give fashion goals!