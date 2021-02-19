Janhvi Kapoor is a vision in this pink off-shoulder dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, as is well known, can really pull off all kinds of outfits. Recently, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a photo of the actor where she looked stunning in a pink off-shoulder dress. The outfit from Nedret Taciroglu really complemented her svelte frame and was further elevated by the high-thigh slit.

The dazzling look was pulled together with a hint of glitter on the eyes, hair swept to one side, and light pink shade lipstick.

Sharing the picture, the stylist wrote, “Pink doing its magic on this beauty!” and we agree.

Prior to this, the actor shared on Instagram that she spent an off-day playing dress-up. In the pictures, she was seen in a shimmery grey one-shoulder dress. This too had a high-thigh slit. The look was completed with smokey eyes and a hint of grey as eye shadow.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Is it weird that we did this for fun on an off day.”

Check out the picture below.

She was also seen looking rather pretty in a colourful asymmetrical top and matching pants. This was worn by her while making an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show, What Women Want.

What do you think of her recent look?