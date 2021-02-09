Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor did ‘for fun on an off day’

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One might have plans to relax or even meet up with close friends and family on an off day, but actor Janhvi Kapoor just spent her leisure time playing dress-up. And evidence of the same was shared by her on Instagram!

In the pictures, the Dhadak actor looks rather stunning in a shimmery grey one-shoulder dress that stood out for the high-thigh slit. She completed the look with smokey eyes and a hint of grey as eye shadow.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Is it weird that we did this for fun on an off day.”

Check out the picture below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Prior to this, she was seen giving us major fashion goals in a colourful asymmetrical top and matching pants. She wore the outfit for an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show, What Women Want.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The look was pulled together with hair let loose and completed with filled-in eyebrows and bright lipstick.

The actor can nail a wide range of looks effortlessly, but she looks unbelievable in ethnic outfits, especially saris. Here are some instances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

What do you think of her recent look?