Janhvi Kapoor decided to ‘live in the 1950s for a day’; here’s how it turned out

Check out the pictures and decide for yourself. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor might often be seen in contemporary outfits but the actor can really channel some old-world glamour. In case you don’t believe us, you must check out the pictures the Dhadak actor recently shared. In one of them, she was seen in a mint green sheer sari which was teamed with a stunning golden blouse. It stood out for the intricate design and stately cuts.

The look was accessorised with pearl neckpiece and earrings. She tied the hair in an unkempt way which really worked. It was completed with bright red lipstick.

In another picture, she was seen in a polka-dotted blouse which she wore with an ice blue sari. We dig the lace details on the sari and the shirt-like blouse which is reminiscent of Dimple Kapadia from Bobby days. Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, “Pretended to live in the 1950s for a day and enjoyyyyyed”. Well, we second that.

What do you think of her look? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

In case you needed to see how different she looks in contemporary outfits, here are some instances.

What do you think about her latest looks?

