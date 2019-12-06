Janhvi Kapoor aces the pantsuit look; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Of late, Janhvi Kapoor has been seen experimenting with her look and showing that she can really ace any look. Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted in a white pantsuit from designer Judy Zhang’s FW 19 collection, and needless to say, looked absolutely stylish. Styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, the all-white outfit stood out for the knotted detail at the waist. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls, smokey eyes and light lip shade.

Prior to this, she was spotted giving a rather chic twist to sweaters. Styled by Rai again, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Wesley Harriott which comprised of a white sleeveless bralette top, paired with a high-waisted white asymmetrical skirt. It was the polo neck full sleeves cropped sweater, however, that elevated the look. With the onset of winter, do not look beyond this for a wholesome stylish look. It was completed with hair parted at the centre and a light shade of glossy lipstick.

She was also spotted looking lovely in a purple scrunch dress from the label Alina Anwar Couture. Curated by Rai again, the look really really worked for us. The sweetheart neckline, the thigh-high slit, the messy hairdo and the dainty neck pieces really made heads turn.

