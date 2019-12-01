Janhvi Kapoor gives a chic twist to sweaters; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Mohit Rai/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be busy with the promotions of Ghost Stories, was recently spotted giving a nice twist to sweaters. Styled by Mohit Rai, she was seen in an ensemble from Wesley Harriott. It consisted of a white sleeveless bralette top, which was paired with a high waisted white asymmetrical skirt. The look, however, stood out for the polo neck full sleeves cropped sweater. With winter already upon us, this is a rather interesting way to make the most of the weather.

The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and a light shade of glossy lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:40am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Nov 26, 2019 at 1:36am PST

Prior to this, the actor was seen in a purple scrunch dress from the label Alina Anwar Couture. Curated by celebrity Rai again, the look really worked for us. The sweetheart neckline, the thigh-high slit, the messy hairdo and the dainty neck pieces really made it stand out. Sharing the pictures, Rai wrote “@janhvikapoor slaying the life out of this look.” And we wholeheartedly agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Rai (@mohitrai) on Nov 5, 2019 at 9:34am PST

During Diwali celebrations, Kapoor had looked gorgeous in stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga. The multi-hued beaded details worked really well.

View this post on Instagram Shine bright like aaa… Manish Malhotra lehenga ✨ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 28, 2019 at 12:01am PDT

