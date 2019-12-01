Janhvi Kapoor gives a chic twist to sweaters; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor, who will soon be busy with the promotions of Ghost Stories, was recently spotted giving a nice twist to sweaters. Styled by Mohit Rai, she was seen in an ensemble from Wesley Harriott. It consisted of a white sleeveless bralette top, which was paired with a high waisted white asymmetrical skirt. The look, however, stood out for the polo neck full sleeves cropped sweater. With winter already upon us, this is a rather interesting way to make the most of the weather.
The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and a light shade of glossy lipstick.
Prior to this, the actor was seen in a purple scrunch dress from the label Alina Anwar Couture. Curated by celebrity Rai again, the look really worked for us. The sweetheart neckline, the thigh-high slit, the messy hairdo and the dainty neck pieces really made it stand out. Sharing the pictures, Rai wrote “@janhvikapoor slaying the life out of this look.” And we wholeheartedly agree.
Janhvi Kapoor is here to dispel weekday blues with a dash of purple
During Diwali celebrations, Kapoor had looked gorgeous in stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga. The multi-hued beaded details worked really well.
What do you think of her recent look?
