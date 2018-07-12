Follow Us:
Thursday, July 12, 2018
  • Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor spin out head turners for their travel style

Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor spin out head turners for their travel style

Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh spotted: The actors gave us some casual and travel style goals in their interesting outfits. Find out who wore what here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2018 4:23:15 pm
airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra (L), Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor (R) show how to add an edge to the casual style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With a crop top and skirt, Janhvi Kapoor has set the tone for Dhadak promotions, and the starlet doesn’t mind wearing the chic attire while travelling either. Recently, we spotted the debutante ace her airport look in a charming ivory floral printed skirt set from Sonam Luthria. Accessorising with a pair of Azotsilver earrings and rounding out with sleek middle-parted hair, Kapoor looked pretty.

airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista who is known for her iconic travel looks is Priyanka Chopra. Spotted at the Mumbai airport, we saw the Quantico actor keep it classy in a black camisole and ripped blue jeans, worn with a jacket and a charm locket chain. Silver and red hoops added finishing touches to her look.

airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Priyanka Chopra while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Malaika Arora kept it casual at the airport in a playful floral printed pantsuit, worn atop a frilled neckline camisole. The actor rounded off with studded white sneakers, minimal make-up and glossy lips.

airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Malaika Arora while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While the ladies did catch our attention in their chic outfits, Ranveer Singh seems to be holding his own fort in his usual unconventional style. The Padmaavat actor set the shutterbugs clicking in his frayed hem grey vest, worn with a hoodie.

airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Ranveer Singh spins out another unconventional look. (Source: Varinder Chawla) airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Ranveer Singh stepped out in a frayed hem vest, worn with a hoodie. (Source: Varinder Chawla) airport style, airport fashion, Priyanka Chopra photos, Malaika Arora photos, Ranveer Singh photos, Janhvi Kapoor photos, indian express, indian express news Ranveer Singh set the shutterbugs clicking with his quirky style statement. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think aced their style? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement