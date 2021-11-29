Janhvi Kapoor gives power suit a party-wear twist; take a look

Janhvi Kapoor has an impeccable sense of style and she never leaves a chance to impress with her sartorial choices. From elegant drapes to party-wear fits — the young actor knows how to ace it all. It was no different this time as she donned a stunning power suit, but with a glamorous twist.

Power suits ooze elegance and grace like none other. But, what if we tell you that you can now wear them to parties? Take inspiration from Janhvi who, recently, donned a stunning black sequin power suit comprising a full-sleeved black blazer with a plunging neckline and matching straight-fit pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the 24-year-old accessorised the look with hoop earrings, rings of varied shapes and pointed black stilettos. Minimal jewellery complemented this blingy ensemble very well, striking the right balance.

Her ombre brown hair cascaded beautifully in soft waves. The look was rounded off with subtle pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a dash of pink lip colour.

Janhvi surely took the sequin fashion trend a notch higher with this look.

Prior to this, Janhvi dazzled in a heavy-embroidered blue Anarkali suit by Anamika Khan. She looked ethereal in this stunning ethnic ensemble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

A pair of traditional jhumkis, wavy hair and subtle makeup rounded off this festive look.

What do you think about her latest look?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!