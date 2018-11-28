Janhvi Kapoor steps out in a peppy number for ‘Social for Change’ event

When it comes to fashion, the young brigade of Bollywood is certainly a force to be reckoned with but among them, Janhvi Kapoor stands out. The Dhadak girl hardly misses the mark and has the confidence to pull off any look with ease. Recently, for a social media event, she impressed all in Topshop separates that she teamed with a white crop top.

Advertising

The skirt-blazer set was really cute and to be honest, it took us back to the ’90s. We like how she decided to go with a neat braided bun and subtle make-up with bright lips. The gold hoops added another dimension to her look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was spotted attending the International Film Festival of India 2018 in Goa along with her father Boney Kapoor.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kapoor was dressed in a skirt-blouse combo from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her outfit included a pastel blue skirt featuring colourful butterfly embroidery that was teamed with an excessively ruffled crop top. While we really liked the skirt, we think the white blouse was a bit of a mismatch. Ghavri accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery from Jaipur Gems.

Even though her outfit failed to hit the mark, we think her make-up was right on point. A dewy palette with light smokey eyes and red lips rounded off her look beautifully.