Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ look in an ice blue patiala suit is disappointing

Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at a patiala suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at a patiala suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be taking a breather from her overly subtle style statements these days. Perhaps that is why she decided to go all guns blazing and stepped out in a blingy Punjabi suit. The Dhadak actor, who is known for her simple cotton kurtis, picked a shiny ice blue short kurta this time, which was paired with a white patiala salwar.

While her outfit couldn’t warm our heart, her hairstyle too failed to impress. We wish Kapoor had experimented some more.

Janhvi Kapoor at Matrix office Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor at Matrix office Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor tried her hand at a Punjabi suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor tried her hand at a Punjabi suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor seems to have given her casual blues, blacks and whites a break. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor seems to have given her casual blues, blacks and whites a break. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor attending Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash and the starlet had worn a pair of ripped jeans that she had styled with a black, graphic printed tee. Furthermore, she had teamed her outfit with a pair of sneakers and her trusted Off-White cross-body bag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she had styled her hair in a braid.

Janhvi Kapoor while attending Janhvi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor ’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

