Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ look in an ice blue patiala suit is disappointing

Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Matrix office in Mumbai recently, and going by her appearance, the Dhadak actor was going for a casual Indian look in a blingy ice blue patiala suit. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 27, 2018 7:00:40 pm
Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Punjabi kudi, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor tries her hand at a patiala suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be taking a breather from her overly subtle style statements these days. Perhaps that is why she decided to go all guns blazing and stepped out in a blingy Punjabi suit. The Dhadak actor, who is known for her simple cotton kurtis, picked a shiny ice blue short kurta this time, which was paired with a white patiala salwar.

While her outfit couldn’t warm our heart, her hairstyle too failed to impress. We wish Kapoor had experimented some more.

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Punjabi kudi, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor at Matrix office Bandra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Punjabi kudi, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor tried her hand at a Punjabi suit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Janhvi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor fashion, Janhvi Kapoor Punjabi kudi, Janhvi Kapoor ethnic outfits, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor seems to have given her casual blues, blacks and whites a break. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the actor attending Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash and the starlet had worn a pair of ripped jeans that she had styled with a black, graphic printed tee. Furthermore, she had teamed her outfit with a pair of sneakers and her trusted Off-White cross-body bag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she had styled her hair in a braid.

Yami Gautam, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Yami Gautam street style, Janhvi Kapoor street style, Khushi Kapoor street style, Yami Gautam latest photos, Janhvi Kapoor latest photos, Khushi Kapoor latest photos, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor while attending Arjun Kapoor’s bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.

