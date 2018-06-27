Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Punjabi Kudi’ look in an ice blue patiala suit is disappointing

Janhvi Kapoor seems to be taking a breather from her overly subtle style statements these days. Perhaps that is why she decided to go all guns blazing and stepped out in a blingy Punjabi suit. The Dhadak actor, who is known for her simple cotton kurtis, picked a shiny ice blue short kurta this time, which was paired with a white patiala salwar.
While her outfit couldn’t warm our heart, her hairstyle too failed to impress. We wish Kapoor had experimented some more.
ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor shows how to add oomph to your casual look with this easy trick
ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor’s summer savvy style has us crushing on all-whites, all over again
Earlier, we had seen the actor attending Arjun Kapoor’s birthday bash and the starlet had worn a pair of ripped jeans that she had styled with a black, graphic printed tee. Furthermore, she had teamed her outfit with a pair of sneakers and her trusted Off-White cross-body bag. Keeping her make-up minimal, she had styled her hair in a braid.
What do you think about the actor’s style statement? Let us know in the comments section below.
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App