Dhadak promotions: We are crushing on Janhvi Kapoor’s statement earrings, but her outfits are a damper

Janhvi Kapoor continues her love for ethnic apparels and how! Janhvi Kapoor continues her love for ethnic apparels and how!

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to debut with Dhadak on the big screen and with the release date soon approaching, the actor is busy with the last leg of promotions with co-star Ishaan Khattar. Now, we all know how such events impel actors to bring their fashion A-game and we feel Kapoor was doing a good job, until now.

Recently, for a press conference, she was spotted wearing an ice-blue print dress with geometric patterns designed by Ritika Mirchandani that was teamed with a matching jacket. Strappy stilletos and statement silver earrings rounded out the look. Although we love the soft curls and the easy look, the ensemble does look a bit drab and she could have done better.

ALSO READ | Dhadak promotions: Janhvi Kapoor’s chikankari kurti is ideal for warm summer days

Continuing her love for ethnic apparels, she was also spotted at the airport wearing a dove-grey kurti with black and orange thread work along with shiny black palazzos. Her hair was tied in a top knot and she repeated the same statement silver earrings, which is a good thing, keeping in mind the unhealthy expectations from a Bollywood actor. But she could have opted for a better outfit and easily done away with the lacklustre one she was wearing.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a lacklustre outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the airport in a lacklustre outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor’s look is fuss-free but boring. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor’s look is fuss-free but boring. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Not the one to stick to only ethnic wear, she was spotted wearing an ivory white ruffle dress by Luisa Beccaria. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the short dress was accessorised with golden hoops from Azotiique and matching stilettos. We think she looked lovely.

What do you think about her latest looks? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd