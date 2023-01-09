scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to ace party season in style

Read on as we decode some of her most striking looks of late

janhvi kapoorJanhvi's style choices are unmissable! (Source: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor to ace party season in style
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Party season is the perfect excuse to dress up your best and impress everyone with your chic fits. However, it might get confusing for many considering the array of style options to pick from, especially during the ongoing winter season. But, worry no more as Janhvi Kapoor’s recent looks can be the perfect cues as you unwind this season. Read on as we decode some of her most striking looks of late.

Ditch that little black dress for a little white dress for your next outing. To make it weather-appropriate, throw in a long white jacket just like Janhvi did in her latest appearance. A pair of rectangular sunglasses and transparent heels completed the actor‘s stunning look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

What better than faux leather to stand out? For an event, the Mili actor wore a strapless body-hugging faux leather black gown that was teamed with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves. She ditched all accessories and added the finishing touches with smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy mauve lip colour.

ALSO READ |Alia Bhatt or Lily Collins: Who styled this Magda Butrym dress better?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

If you like to stand out, opt for a neon ensemble like Janhvi did as she wore a mermaid-style neon green skirt with a scaled pattern all over. A halter-neck crop top with glam makeup completed her look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

Business chic is in vogue and what better than a monotone look? The actor opted for a black corset teamed with a black blazer and fitted pants. She accessorised this look with golden studs, lots of rings, shimmery eyeshadow, kohled and mascara-laden eyes, blushed cheeks and glossy lips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

Janhvi surely made several heads turn in this mini black dress featuring structured shoulders and an embellished plunging neckline. A pair of black stockings, diamond studs, a messy hairdo and illuminating makeup elevated this party look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) 

The Dhadak actor left us wanting more in a mini white dress featuring scattered silver embellishments teamed with a matching oversized blazer. With her hair tied in an updo, she completed this look with silver heels, brown eyeshadow, contoured and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

ALSO READ |Can you guess what Shibani Dandekar Akhtar and Kim Kardashian have in common?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 12:00 IST
Next Story

Ronaldo coming to Saudi Arabia ‘a bit like Pele’s arrival’ in North America, says Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

vintage cars, vintage car rally, vadodara, statue of unity, cars, gujarat, indian express
In pictures: Vintage cars rally to Gujarat’s Statue of Unity
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close