Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore white better?

Who do you think looked better? (Source: indotcom/pure.bollywood/ Instagram) Who do you think looked better? (Source: indotcom/pure.bollywood/ Instagram)

More often not, a similar colour or an outfit is worn by more than one celebrity and what follows is an obvious comparison between the two. The same happened when two young starlets Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were both spotted in white.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a simple white cotton kurti and churidar and teamed it up with a colourful pink bandhni dupatta. The look was kept uncomplicated with her hair untied and minimal makeup. We quite liked the look and the fact that the actor was not trying too hard to impress.

Sara Ali Khan has been often spotted wearing ethnic attires earlier and more than often not she usually aces them. Recently, she was spotted wearing a white cotton anarkali. The chikankari kurti had a nice flair and was teamed with a white dupatta. The jutti with colourful work on it worked very well with the outfit and we loved the colourful bag she was carrying.

While both of them looked pretty, Sara probably aced the look better than Janhvi.

Prior to this, Janhvi was spotted wearing a black and gold short dress from Julien Macdonald and looked absolutely ravishing. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi pulled off the dress with elan and we really liked the detailing on the sleeves and slit near the waist. Golden stilettos, statement earrings and dark-kohl eyes rounded out the look.

Janhvi Kapoor rocked this outfit. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor rocked this outfit. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

While Janhvi has already made her debut with Dhadak, Sara is yet to make her first appearance. But it looks like the latter is already turning heads with her sartorial choices.

Who you think looked better? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd