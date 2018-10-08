Janhvi Kapoor is a sight to behold in this Nedret Taciroglu lace dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor might be just one film old but there is enough evidence to prove that the starlet has an enviable fashion sense. The Dhadak actor, who made her debut in Koffee With Karan with her brother Arjun Kapoor was dressed to kill in a blush pink lace dress by Nedret Taciroglu and nude Louboutins.

One must give it to the actor for pulling off the risqué outfit effortlessly.

Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, Kapoor made for a pretty sight, not just in the dress but even with her accessories – danglers and statement bracelet – and make-up with soft pink eye shadow and red lips. We also like her wavy hairdo.

Prior to this, the actor was also spotted in a black semi-sheer gown by Nedret Tacirouglu at Isha Ambani’s engagement ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. Styled by Ghavri and Namrata Deepak, her outfit was accessorised with a statement ring and a pair of matching earrings. Neutral make-up palette and a dash of red lipstick rounded out the look.

Apart from the outfits, her shoes too deserve special mention. While returning from the engagement, the actor was seen donning a lavender top that was teamed with flared jeans. But our attention was fixed on the pair of Flashtrek multicolour metallic leather sneakers with removable crystals that costs a staggering Rs 1,17,000.

