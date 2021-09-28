Janhvi Kapoor nails neon green. Again

Janhvi Kapoor’s style is trendy and chic. The Dhadak actor is often spotted in bodycon dresses but she loves to experiment with colours and silhouettes. And one hue she is evidently fond of is neon and its various shades, and she was recently spotted exhibiting the same.

The actor was seen looking lovely in neon green separates from Appapop. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the look was a bit tricky given that it was green on green but Janhvi made it look super stylish without being over the top.

The ensemble not just highlighted her svelte frame but also established the fact that neon shades are timeless. The make-up was as quirky as the outfit with a hint of colour on the eyes and lips. Side-parted hair and nude heels completed the look.

As further proof of her obsession with neon green, we present you these set of pictures where the actor really nailed the colour.

During the promotions of Roohi, she had stole the show in a neon Alex Perry ensemble. The off-shoulder outfit also featured a train and a ruched effect. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look came together really well as it was completed with a nude make-up palette and hair parted at the center.

What do you think of her look?

