Janhvi Kapoor looks like a spitting image of Sridevi in these designer saris

Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices have more often than not been extremely impressive. And while several celebrities in Udaipur turned up looking like a million bucks, to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the Dhadak actor too stood out in a Manish Malhotra sari.

The handwoven bandhini sari, teamed with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse, looked lovely on her. The ensemble was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece. Dewy make-up, hair tied in a loose bun and red lips complemented the look.

At another event, the actor turned up in a custom-made chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta where she looked like a spitting image of her mother from the film Chandni.

The same was acknowledged by Tanya Ghavri, who styled the actor for the event. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Being awarded the rising talent of the year at the royal Norwegian consulate general @janhvikapoor in a custom @arpita__mehta saree today is an ode to one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian cinema,sridevi! An ode to chandni.”

Prior to this, the actor looked ravishing in a heavily embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga. The outfit was teamed with a gorgeous fuchsia pink dupatta. Statement earrings and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

