Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Janhvi Kapoor rocks two distinct gowns: What’s your pick?

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was in Italy to attend Isha Ambani's engagement. Donning a custom-made embellished Manish Malhotra gown and a floral Rahul Mishra creation, she looked ethereal as ever.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 6:43:23 pm
janhvi kapoor, janhvi kapoor manish malhotra, janhvi kapoor manish malhotra gown, rahul mishra, janhvi kapoor rahul mishra, janhvi kapoor recent photo, indian express, indian express news Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn and how! (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)
Janhvi Kapoor might be one film old but she has already proved to be quite a fashionista. Be it ethnic or contemporary outfit, the Dhadak actor carries them off quite effortlessly. Recently, she was in Italy to attend Isha Ambani’s engagement. Donning a custom-made mirror reflective trailing gown by Manish Malhotra she looked ethereal. The deep lilac off-shoulder outfit looked gorgeous on the actor and it was difficult to look away from her.

The 21-year-old was also seen sporting another gown at the ceremony, that, we must say, was a very different pick from the shimmery lilac outfit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she chose a pastel-hued creation featuring colourful stripes on the bodice and floral applique work on the neckline. The attire was further accessorised with a floral headband and jhumkas. But apart from Kapoor’s cute look, what caught our attention was the pink and white sling bag that added some quirkiness to her look. A dewy make-up palette with light smokey eyes accentuated her look really well.

Prior to this, she was spotted donning a semi-sheer black gown from Nedret Tacirouglu. The look was accessorised with a pair of matching earrings and a statement ring. We loved the pop of red that not only added some colour but also broke the monotony of her look. It was rounded out with hair styled into a wavy hairdo and a neutral make-up palette.

What do you think of Kapoor’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments below.

