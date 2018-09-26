Janhvi Kapoor rocks two distinct gowns: What’s your pick?

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn and how! (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn and how! (Source: Manish Malhotra/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor might be one film old but she has already proved to be quite a fashionista. Be it ethnic or contemporary outfit, the Dhadak actor carries them off quite effortlessly. Recently, she was in Italy to attend Isha Ambani’s engagement. Donning a custom-made mirror reflective trailing gown by Manish Malhotra she looked ethereal. The deep lilac off-shoulder outfit looked gorgeous on the actor and it was difficult to look away from her.

The 21-year-old was also seen sporting another gown at the ceremony, that, we must say, was a very different pick from the shimmery lilac outfit. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she chose a pastel-hued creation featuring colourful stripes on the bodice and floral applique work on the neckline. The attire was further accessorised with a floral headband and jhumkas. But apart from Kapoor’s cute look, what caught our attention was the pink and white sling bag that added some quirkiness to her look. A dewy make-up palette with light smokey eyes accentuated her look really well.

Prior to this, she was spotted donning a semi-sheer black gown from Nedret Tacirouglu. The look was accessorised with a pair of matching earrings and a statement ring. We loved the pop of red that not only added some colour but also broke the monotony of her look. It was rounded out with hair styled into a wavy hairdo and a neutral make-up palette.

What do you think of Kapoor’s latest looks? Let us know in the comments below.

