Janhvi Kapoor in Manish Malhotra looks like a dream; check it out here

Janhvi Kapoor manages to stand out for being effortlessly chic with her fashion choices, which usually receive an appreciative nod from the fashion police. But we like it best when she goes ethnic, especially in designer Manish Malhotra’s creations. It would be safe to say that the ace designer and the actor make for a stylish combination.

Below, check out all the times the Dhadak actor stunned in Manish Malhotra ensembles.

The actor looks like a dream in this berry pink sari which features traditional zari work. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sari was teamed with a halter-neck blouse and a chunky piece of stone jewellery. We like how her hair was kept messy, completing the look with soft golden smokey eyes and nude lips.

The sequined sari had its moment last year with almost all Bollywood divas right from Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar wearing it. Janhvi too was seen wearing the sari in lilac. Keeping it simple, she opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and a generous dose of highlighter, while completing her look with a pair of statement earrings.

For Diwali celebrations last year, the Ghost Stories actor stepped out in a custom-made lehenga set by the designer. Well, stunning is simply an understatement given how she aced the outfit which featured a cut-sleeves, deep-U neck blouse embellished with colourful rhinestones. The A-style lehenga had silver threadwork, and was styled with dainty earrings and smokey eyes.

Looks like she loves sequined saris, and this time she stepped out in a red one. Needless to say, Janhvi looked ethereal. Styled with hair done up in soft waves and dewy skin-like makeup, the actor ditched accessories, allowing the bright colour to speak for itself.

The actor looks like a modern-day princess in this mirror work gown which can be described as majestic. Janhvi ditched accessories and once again went for her classic dewy makeup look with pink lips and hair styled in soft waves.

