Janhvi Kapoor looks like ‘desi’ Elsa in this ice-blue Manish Malhotra ensemble

Janhvi Kapoor carried off this Manish Malhotra ensemble with elan.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra and made several heads turn. A host of celebrities turned up at the event and while all looked gorgeous, it was the Dhadhak actor Janhvi Kapoor who grabbed our attention. Accompanied by co-actor Ishaan Khattar, the young starlet looked stunning in a blue lehenga set, which featured a sheer blouse teamed up with an embellished ice-blue flair skirt.

The look was rounded off with wavy tresses and minimal accessories. Both she and Khattar were all smiles as they posed for the lenses. Ishaan wore a white kurta and pants teamed with a burgundy velvet jacket.

Accompanied by co-actor Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning.

Janhvi has been often been spotted in Manish Malhotra’s creations. Even during the promotions of Dhadak, the actor stunned onlookers in a white lehenga teamed with an embellished choli. She was on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane and looked lovely. We loved how her accessories were kept minimal, so as to not overwhelm the thick embroidery of the outfit. The look was rounded out with a pair of statement earrings and a wavy hairdo.

Janhvi Kapoor has often donned Manish Malhotra's creations.

What do you think of her look? Let us know in the comments below.

