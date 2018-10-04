Janhvi Kapoor turns into a Manish Malhotra bride on this magazine cover

Janhvi Kapoor turns into a perfect muse for Manish Malhotra. (Source: File Photo)

Janhvi Kapoor recreated late Sridevi’s look from the Bollywood romantic drama Chandni at the snow-capped mountains of the Alps in Switzerland. Turning into a Manish Malhotra bride, the Dhadak actor graced the cover of Brides Today’s October issue along with the ace designer.

Styled by Ayesha Amin Nigam and shot by Dirk Baber, Kapoor looks nothing short of stunning in the beautiful landscape of Gstaad, Switzerland in a contemporary yet dramatic ensemble with gold embroidery and luxurious faux fur sleeves on the blouse. On the other hand, Malhotra, suited up in black with floral work on one shoulder of the jacket, looked dapper.

Check some of the pictures here.

A few behind the scene pictures shared by Malhotra shows Kapoor’s natural beauty and how much she resembles her late mother. In one of the shots, she can be seen in a bold lehenga set and a statement diamond necklace.

Looks like the actor is getting comfortable in elaborate ethnic wear. A few days ago, Kapoor made her debut on Day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week’18 wherein she made a glamorous entry in a Nachiket Barve lehenga. The floral embroidered, multi-coloured outfit worn by the actor was teamed with a pink dupatta and accessorised with statement earrings. Needless to say, she looked stunning in it.

About her outfit, the 21-year-old revealed to the media after her ramp walk, “When he (Barve) showed me a swatch of the fabric, I thought it’s so stunning and in my head I was like I am going to trip and fall on my face because it looked so heavy, but then when I tried it on, the outfit was light and comfortable.”

