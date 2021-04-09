‘Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype’: Janhvi Kapoor shares vacation pictures

The Maldives has undoubtedly become the most favoured vacation destination among celebrities. Since last year, several actors have gone to the island nation and shared photos on their social media. The latest to do is Janhvi Kapoor.

The Dhadak actor shared a series of pictures standing against a scenic background as she admitted being the “last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.”

Her vacation wardrobe, as seen in the pictures, seems to be dominated by short dresses and flowy capes with lots of yellow and black. In keeping with the destination, she tied her hair in a top knot in most pictures.

But the look which totally takes the cake is the iridescent monokini she donned. The actor looked lovely as she styled it with a chic neckpiece and left her hair untied.

The actor is busy holidaying with friends and if the pictures are any proof, she is having a lot of fun.

Prior to this, Shraddha Kapoor shared photos from her Maldives vacation looking pristine. Check them out below:

What do you think of her looks?