scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 09, 2021
Latest news

‘Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype’: Janhvi Kapoor shares vacation pictures

Her vacation wardrobe seems to be dominated by short dresses and flowy capes, but the look which totally takes the cake is the iridescent monokini she was seen in

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 9, 2021 2:10:13 pm
janhvi kapoorCheck out the pictures here. (Source: janhvikapoor/Instagram)

The Maldives has undoubtedly become the most favoured vacation destination among celebrities. Since last year, several actors have gone to the island nation and shared photos on their social media. The latest to do is Janhvi Kapoor.

The Dhadak actor shared a series of pictures standing against a scenic background as she admitted being the “last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but I fully get the hype.”

ALSO READ |Shraddha Kapoor keeps it stylish in Maldives; see pics

Her vacation wardrobe, as seen in the pictures, seems to be dominated by short dresses and flowy capes with lots of yellow and black. In keeping with the destination, she tied her hair in a top knot in most pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

But the look which totally takes the cake is the iridescent monokini she donned. The actor looked lovely as she styled it with a chic neckpiece and left her hair untied.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actor is busy holidaying with friends and if the pictures are any proof, she is having a lot of fun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Prior to this, Shraddha Kapoor shared photos from her Maldives vacation looking pristine. Check them out below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Nora Fatehi is the OG queen of elaborate outfits; here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x