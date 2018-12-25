Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora give ‘New Year party fashion’ inspiration in sequin outfits

Sequins are always a great pick for a party and seems like Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora followed the same fashion mantra as they stepped out in glittery outfits for Anil Kapoor's 62nd birthday bash.

Take cue from Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora on how to rock sequin outfits. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday bash on Monday in Mumbai. In attendance were daughter Sonam Kapoor, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and other Bollywood actors. Going with the party mood, we saw quite a few sequin outfits on display but it was Janhvi Kapoor who was the real head turner in an emerald green dress from Prabal Gurung. The Dhadak actor went for beachy waves to complement her outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Brx9xXmhlxJ/
Janhvi Kapoor at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Another lady who impressed us in sequins is Malaika Arora who picked a silver metallic sequin pantsuit.

Malaika Arora stepped out in sequin pantsuits. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora posed for the cameras at Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Keeping her make-up rather simple, she rounded off the outfit with an emerald pendant chain and silver shimmery heels.

