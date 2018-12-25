Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora give ‘New Year party fashion’ inspiration in sequin outfits

The Kapoor clan came together to celebrate Anil Kapoor’s 62nd birthday bash on Monday in Mumbai. In attendance were daughter Sonam Kapoor, son-in-law Anand Ahuja and other Bollywood actors. Going with the party mood, we saw quite a few sequin outfits on display but it was Janhvi Kapoor who was the real head turner in an emerald green dress from Prabal Gurung. The Dhadak actor went for beachy waves to complement her outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Advertising

Another lady who impressed us in sequins is Malaika Arora who picked a silver metallic sequin pantsuit.

Check some of the pictures here.

Keeping her make-up rather simple, she rounded off the outfit with an emerald pendant chain and silver shimmery heels.