Janhvi Kapoor looks sensuous on this magazine cover; see pics

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to pull off every outfit, and her latest looks for Elle India‘s June edition has proved it yet again.

On the magazine cover, Janhvi is seen in multiple outfits by Tarun Tahiliani. In one of the looks, she dons a beige Anarkali by the designer, featuring intricate embroidery. She teams it with a stunning chunky neckpiece and golden cuff, also from the designer’s label. The look is completed with kohled eyes and a nude lip shade, while her hair looks luscious.

The 24-year-old is also seen posing in a heavily embroidered golden strappy lehenga choli and jewellery. She looks equally stunning in a statement blouse and matching pair of dhotis by the designer, teamed with sheer gloves by Karyn Martin.

In another look, she is seen in a custom-made beige bralette and embroidered skirt with a thigh-high slit by Torani, paired with knee-length brown Fendi boots and a handcrafted necklace and bangles from En Inde.

She also looks sensuous in a multi-coloured applique jacket by Anamika Khanna, worn with a black belt around the waist, Fendi boots and antique jewellery by Lara Morakhia.

Which look is your favourite?