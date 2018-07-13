Janhvi Kapoor looks ball room ready in her lilac Prabal Gurung drape dress

Janhvi Kapoor gave perfect party vibes in her lilac ruched drape dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor gave perfect party vibes in her lilac ruched drape dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar are city hopping for the promotions of their upcoming movie Dhadak and are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the audience. Changing almost two to three looks in a day, Kapoor is keeping up with the madness that goes around just before the release. Right from walking in ethnic airport looks to reflecting the Rajasthani essence in her outfits, she manages to nail most looks.

Breaking the pattern, she recently stirred winds of change when she stepped out in a lilac ruched drape dress from Prabal Gurung’s Pre-Fall 2018 collection. Giving perfect ball room vibes, the young star paired the dress with matching glitter heels. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the rest of the look simple by going for pink lips and a pair of hoops. On the otherside, Khatter wore a brown jacket, grey tee and paired it with a matching brown pair of shoes.

Check out the pictures here.

Janhvi Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming movie Dhadak. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming movie Dhadak. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar pose for the camera and looked amazing. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar pose for the camera and looked amazing. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bollywood debutante Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar during Dhadak promotions. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Taking the floral theme ahead from her previous outfits, Kapoor wore Anamika Khanna’s red and beige skirt and crop top for another promotional event. While she kept it simple with accessories and opted for Lara Morakhia’s danglers and a statement bracelet, the whole looks was a bit disappointing. With too much detailing, the ethnic look didn’t really come out so well.Check out the pictures here.

Which of the looks did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd