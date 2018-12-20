Toggle Menu
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a leopard print midi at Selection Day premiere

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted attending the premiere of Selection Day, a Netflix original in a leopard print midi. Click here to check the pictures.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen in a leopard print dress recently. (Source: Janhvikhushifan/Instagram)

A Netflix original, Selection Day, had its premiere in Mumbai on Tuesday and a host of Bollywood celebrities including Swara Bhaskar, Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, among others, were seen attending the premiere. The Dhadak actor was seen in a leopard print midi that she teamed with a pair of black boots and golden earrings. With hair left loose, she rounded out her look with a dash of red lipstick.

Earlier, the actor was seen in a Reem Acra maxi dress at an event. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the dress didn’t match the actor’s style. The flaky make-up and the chokers made matters only worse.

Prior to this, the young actor was spotted at producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding reception. She looked lovely in a heavily embellished white lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock which was teamed with a sheer dupatta and a sequinned top. Well-defined eyes, bright shade of lipstick and tousled hair completed the look.

While attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s wedding festivities in Udaipur, the actor stunned in a handwoven bandhini sari that was teamed with a sleeveless velvet blouse. The Manish Malhotra creation looked absolutely great on her. The look was rounded out with a gorgeous neckpiece, red lips and hair tied in a bun.

What do you think of her present look?

