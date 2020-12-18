Janhvi Kapoor lends some warmth in winter; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Meagan Concessio/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It is extremely cold, and we could do with some warmth. And who better than Jahnvi Kapoor to send some sunshine our way. The Dhadak actor was recently spotted in a new look, and as always, looked pretty as a picture. Styled by Meagan Concessio, she was seen in an ensemble from the label Summer Somewhere.

The colourful scarf top with noodle straps was teamed with matching mint coloured pants. The look was completed with a beaded neckpiece, red-tinted lipstick, and poker-straight hair parted at the center.

It would not be wrong to say that Janhvi can pull off a variety of looks. Recently, stylist Tanya Ghavri shared a photo in which the actor looks stunning in an Arpita Mehta lehenga. The outfit stood out for all the details, especially the dupatta with mirrorwork border. The look was completed with open hair, basic makeup, and matching earrings.

She has consistently impressed us with her fashion choices, and we cannot wait to see what all is in store. With the onset of winter, one way to keep up your fashion game would be to keep track of her sartorial choices. We know we will!

