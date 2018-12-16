It is difficult to look away from Janhvi Kapoor in this gorgeous lehenga from Falguni Shane Peacock

When it comes to making a fashion statement, the young brigade of Bollywood is certainly a force to be reckoned with. Among them, Janhvi Kapoor is someone who has been grabbing the attention of fashion enthusiasts and leaving them with major sartorial goals. The Dhadak actor hardly misses the mark and is known for carrying any outfit with elan. Recently, Kapoor turned heads when she was spotted attending famous producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding in a beautiful lehenga.

Advertising

For the occasion, the actor picked a white embellished lehenga that she teamed with a shimmery blouse and a white dupatta from the label Falguni Shane Peacock. Accessorising her outfit with beautiful earrings and statement rings, we liked how the actor kept her ensemble simple yet classy. Hair curled into soft waves went well with her outfit. Well defined eyes and a shade of maroon on her lips rounded off her look rather nicely.

Earlier, to celebrate the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, the Dhadak actor too stood out in a Manish Malhotra sari. The handwoven bandhini sari, teamed with a matching sleeveless velvet blouse, looked lovely on her. The ensemble was accessorised with a stunning neckpiece. Dewy make-up, hair tied in a loose bun and red lips complemented the look.

At another event, the actor turned up in a custom-made chiffon sari by Arpita Mehta where she looked like a spitting image of her mother from the film Chandni.

Advertising

The same was acknowledged by Tanya Ghavri, who styled the actor for the event. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Being awarded the rising talent of the year at the royal Norwegian consulate general @janhvikapoor in a custom @arpita__mehta saree today is an ode to one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of Indian cinema,sridevi! An ode to chandni.”

Is there a look Jahnvi cannot pull?