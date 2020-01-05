All the times we wanted to recreate Janhvi Kapoor’s hair & makeup looks

Calling big guns with her makeup, we can’t help but be in awe of how seamless and on point is her makeup! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Calling big guns with her makeup, we can’t help but be in awe of how seamless and on point is her makeup! (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Instagram and Facebook have proved to be groundbreaking when it comes to makeup and fashion trends. While Bollywood celebrities never leave any stone unturned in setting trends, Janhvi Kapoor doesn’t leave behind and takes part in the stride too. The beaming actor’s makeup looks are what we have our eyes on. Her hair and makeup looks are always the perfect combination of classic and edgy. If we had to narrow down some of my favourite looks, these would be it. So without any further ado, here are five of Janhvi’s hair and makeup looks that we would love to recreate (and you will too!)

Minimal soft glam

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Nov 25, 2019 at 11:56pm PST

Wispy eyelashes and glossy lips? Yes, please! This makeup look is perfect to wear on an everyday basis since it’s clean and minimalistic. Moreover it is super easy to recreate and doesn’t take a lot. If you want to amp up this makeup look just a little bit, then you can add some highlighter to your cheekbones and the inner corner of your eyes.

Soft-tendrils

View this post on Instagram 🧚‍♀️❄️ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 9, 2019 at 9:31pm PST

This delicate hairstyle is super versatile and has officially made a comeback. You can wear it to work, brunch and even to a girl’s night out! Wondering what to do with your day 3 hair? go for this look. That’s why this ’90’s tendril hair bun is one of our favourite hairstyles. We love how this hairstyle of Janhvi’s is the perfect combination of messy yet classy.

Shimmer lids

View this post on Instagram 🌞 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Oct 5, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Thinking of going all glam and ditching the bold eyeliner? Take cues from the actor who aces soft golden shimmery lids. The makeup look is sultry and perfect to recreate. Want to go all OTT, team it with a bright red lip. Remember, to pack the shimmer by spraying some makeup setting spray on the brush before you apply it on your lids.

Bold fuschia lip

View this post on Instagram 👄 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jun 19, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

We all love a classic good red lip as much as the next person. However, Janhvi’s makeup look is giving us second thoughts! Instead of going with a shade of red, choose a bright shade of pink, like fuschia or hot pink. This shade will soften your makeup look and add a fresh pop of colour to your lips. Don’t forget to add tons of mascara for those fluttery eyelashes!

Soft romantic waves

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jul 2, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

Curls. Ah, curls. They frame one’s face and just ooze devil-may-care cool with a slick of sophistication. Look no further, because you’ve just found your new go-to hairstyle for your next date-night. You can never go wrong with soft romantic waves, and Janhvi is proving just that.

Which look are you going to recreate?

