Janhvi Kapoor’s perky pink maxi is what we need to make those summer brunches fashionable

With Dhadak all set to release on July 20, the promotions for the movie are in full swing, and Janhvi Kapoor is making sure that she sets a serenely beautiful tone for her romantic flick. At most of the events, we have spotted the actor make simple ethnic and fusion style statements and this time was no different when the 21-year-old stepped out in a Prabal Gurung maxi dress.

The dainty pink number was accessorised with small gold hoops and a statement bracelet, and we like how stylist Tanya Ghavri kept the colours of the attire subtle.

Kapoor rounded out her look nude peep-toes, soft pink lips and hair parted in the middle.

Earlier, we had seen the starlet in a floral printed halter neck top, paired with matching dhoti pants from Nikasha. We had liked how Ghavri had accessorised the look with a pair of silver and pink jhumkis from Mymotifs, metallic bangles and gold Needledust jutis.

However, not all of her appearances have been a success, and the sunset orange angarakha she had picked for one occasion had been a severe disappointment. Though we had liked the vibrant play of colours with distressed denim jeans, the cold-shoulder details and pink applique work on it had been a little too much.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think she carried it off well? Let us know in the comments section below.

