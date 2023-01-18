scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in nude lehenga set in recent pictures

Janhvi Kapoor loves dressing up in traditional attires and shares her glammed up looks on her Instagram handle.

Listen to this article
Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in nude lehenga set in recent pictures
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt a ‘fashionista’ and often serves us with sartorial goals. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor recently took to Instagram to wish her fans “Happy Pongal” on the occasion of the four-day harvest festival that concluded on January 17.

While doing so, she also shared her latest photoshoot in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga set. The actor looked stunning in the traditional attire that she accessorised with maang tikka and big jhumkas. Janhvi opted for natural looking makeup that was done by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The diva had her done by hair stylist Marce Pedrozo, who let her long tresses flow down and parted them in the middle with soft curls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

Janhvi’s look was an instant hit among her fans, with many dropping heart-eyed and red heart emojis. Malhotra too dropped three heart emojis in the comment section.

ALSO READ |‘As actors, we are scrutinised for films and also on a personal level; this can negatively impact mental health’: Janhvi Kapoor

The 25-year-old actor often dons traditional ensembles and looks absolutely amazing. Earlier, during her last film Mili promotions, Janhvi wore a traditional kanjivaram silk sari in royal blur colour with silver work on it. The actor’s mesmerising look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Hair stylist Aanchal Morwani styled her hair in a middle parted bun with white gajra tied on it. Make-up artist Riviera Lynn did the actor’s nude makeup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi often opts for traditional ensembles. Below are her some sizzling looks in Indian wear:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Apart from films, Janhvi is also a social media sensation. The young actor is often papped outside her gym, at the airport or while hanging out with friends.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor vs ChatGPT

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 19:10 IST
Next Story

Bill in US House to revoke Pakistan’s Major Non-NATO Ally status: Who brought in the Bill, its objectives

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

G20: Delegates explore Indian history and culture on a heritage walk in Pune
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close