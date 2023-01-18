Janhvi Kapoor looks ethereal in nude lehenga set in recent pictures

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is no doubt a ‘fashionista’ and often serves us with sartorial goals. The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actor recently took to Instagram to wish her fans “Happy Pongal” on the occasion of the four-day harvest festival that concluded on January 17.

While doing so, she also shared her latest photoshoot in a beige Manish Malhotra lehenga set. The actor looked stunning in the traditional attire that she accessorised with maang tikka and big jhumkas. Janhvi opted for natural looking makeup that was done by makeup artist Savleen Kaur Manchanda. The diva had her done by hair stylist Marce Pedrozo, who let her long tresses flow down and parted them in the middle with soft curls.

Janhvi’s look was an instant hit among her fans, with many dropping heart-eyed and red heart emojis. Malhotra too dropped three heart emojis in the comment section.

The 25-year-old actor often dons traditional ensembles and looks absolutely amazing. Earlier, during her last film Mili promotions, Janhvi wore a traditional kanjivaram silk sari in royal blur colour with silver work on it. The actor’s mesmerising look was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri. Hair stylist Aanchal Morwani styled her hair in a middle parted bun with white gajra tied on it. Make-up artist Riviera Lynn did the actor’s nude makeup.

Janhvi often opts for traditional ensembles. Below are her some sizzling looks in Indian wear:

Apart from films, Janhvi is also a social media sensation. The young actor is often papped outside her gym, at the airport or while hanging out with friends.

