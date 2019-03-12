Janhvi Kapoor cuts out a pretty picture in this shimmery outfit

She may be just one film old, but more often than not, one can bank on Janhvi Kapoor to give some major fashion goals. Proving her impeccable sartorial taste yet again, the Dhadak actor recently impressed the fashion police in a bodycon dress. And we must admit, it is difficult to look away from her.

Kapoor sported a silver shimmery dress from the label Alexander Terekhov. Giving accessories a miss, the young starlet looked rather stunning in the ensemble. We really like how she ditched heels, which one would usually pair with such an outfit, and went for a pair of white sneakers to complement her look. Hair tied in a bun and a matte make-up palette rounded out her look well.

For Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding, she was seen in a gorgeous ensemble by Manish Malhotra which looked lovely on the actor. The look was accessorised with diamond earrings.

Prior to that, Kapoor was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder blue cotton top that was paired with denim shorts. Keeping her look fresh and minimal, she gave make-up a miss and kept her hair in casual curls. She accessorised her outfit with a coloured sling bag which had floral print over it and we think it went quite well with the outfit.

For another outing, Kapoor was seen in a pair of white jeggings teamed with a baby pink bralette and a white tank top. Her outfit was a perfect inspiration for gym wear as it is cool, comfortable and super easy to recreate.

