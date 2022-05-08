From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (May 2 – May 7)

May 8, 2022 3:15:38 pm
With soaring temperatures amid the heatwave across the country, stars, too, have kept it casual chic and super airy in their stylish appearances this week, barring star-studded Eid parties. Let’s take a look.
HIT- Kareena Kapoor Khan
Airy silhouettes has been Kareena’s go-to this summer, and this lavender skirt and satin shirt set with nude heels is a look worth bookmarking for chic summer dressing inspiration.
MISS- Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline’s high-low hem denim dress with an awkward corset detailing looked outdated and unflattering.
HIT– Kriti Sanon
On the other hand, we loved Kriti’s summer-appropriate denim-on-denim all-blue look.
HIT- Janhvi Kapoor
If you have been wondering how to break into the corset trend with a not-so-dressed up look, this is the inspiration you needed. Janhvi paired her corset with a pair of baggy trousers and sneakers and it made for a super casual yet feminine look.
HIT- Mrunal Thakur
Blue reigns yet again, this time with Mrunal Thakur’s oversized blue shirt and she wore over a blue ribbed top and denim shorts. She completed the look with Nike sneakers.
HIT- Kiara Advani
Kiara Advani looked refreshing and elegant in a printed cut-out maxi dress that made for the perfect summer look.
HIT- Deepika Padukone
Deepika looked lovely in a minimally accessorised Sabyasachi look with a long, oversized kurta that featured a superbly detailed yoke.
MISS- Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi wore a neon embellished sari with a one-shoulder blouse, a look that looked ill-executed.
HIT- Malaika Arora
If there’s just one look you take away from this week’s celeb appearances, let it be Malaika’s. She wore a slit maxi dress with noodle straps and paired it with a cap and sneakers for a casual-cool yet feminine look.
HIT- Ranveer Singh
For the promotions of his upcoming movie, Ranveer had decided to take the bold-patterns and vivid colours route, as is evident in this floral shirt and polka dotted trousers ensemble.
