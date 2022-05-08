From Janhvi Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Fashion hits and misses (May 2 – May 7)

With soaring temperatures amid the heatwave across the country, stars, too, have kept it casual chic and super airy in their stylish appearances this week, barring star-studded Eid parties. Let’s take a look.

HIT- Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lavender ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lavender ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Airy silhouettes has been Kareena’s go-to this summer, and this lavender skirt and satin shirt set with nude heels is a look worth bookmarking for chic summer dressing inspiration.

MISS- Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez during the promotions of her upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez during the promotions of her upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline’s high-low hem denim dress with an awkward corset detailing looked outdated and unflattering.

HIT– Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon in a denim-on-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kriti Sanon in a denim-on-denim look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

On the other hand, we loved Kriti’s summer-appropriate denim-on-denim all-blue look.

HIT- Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor out and about in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor out and about in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If you have been wondering how to break into the corset trend with a not-so-dressed up look, this is the inspiration you needed. Janhvi paired her corset with a pair of baggy trousers and sneakers and it made for a super casual yet feminine look.

HIT- Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur out and about in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mrunal Thakur out and about in the city. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Blue reigns yet again, this time with Mrunal Thakur’s oversized blue shirt and she wore over a blue ribbed top and denim shorts. She completed the look with Nike sneakers.

HIT- Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani in a maxi dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara Advani in a maxi dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani looked refreshing and elegant in a printed cut-out maxi dress that made for the perfect summer look.

HIT- Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone with Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma’s Eid party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Deepika looked lovely in a minimally accessorised Sabyasachi look with a long, oversized kurta that featured a superbly detailed yoke.

MISS- Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha in a neon green sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sonakshi Sinha in a neon green sari. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sonakshi wore a neon embellished sari with a one-shoulder blouse, a look that looked ill-executed.

HIT- Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora in an abstract printed maxi dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Malaika Arora in an abstract printed maxi dress. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

If there’s just one look you take away from this week’s celeb appearances, let it be Malaika’s. She wore a slit maxi dress with noodle straps and paired it with a cap and sneakers for a casual-cool yet feminine look.

HIT- Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh during the promotions of his upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ranveer Singh during the promotions of his upcoming film. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

For the promotions of his upcoming movie, Ranveer had decided to take the bold-patterns and vivid colours route, as is evident in this floral shirt and polka dotted trousers ensemble.

