Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor look graceful at Sridevi’s wax statue unveiling at Madame Tussauds Singapore

As a tribute to iconic Bollywood star Sridevi, Madame Tussauds Singapore on Wednesday unveiled a wax figure in presence of her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor had earlier tweeted, “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans.

Advertising

The wax figure is modelled on Sridevi’s iconic number Hawa Hawai from Kapoor’s production venture Mr India. The family posed alongside Sridevi’s statue post the inauguration. Janhvi Kapoor wore a red gown at the unveiling ceremony, and Khushi was seen in an off-shoulder silver bodice gown. While Janhvi went for red lips and nude make-up, Khushi tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sridevi’s wax figure is the only one of its kind in the world, and an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore’s collection. Created posthumously, a team of 20 skilled artists worked closely with the family over the course of five months to replicate her pose, expressions, make-up and iconic outfit, read it’s an official letter.

The eternal beauty being immortalised in all her glory! #MadameTussaudsSG is all set to unveil our beloved Sridevi’s wax statue tomorrow.#iifa20 @MTsSingapore pic.twitter.com/Yj8R7V1Vds — IIFA Awards (@IIFA) September 3, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“It was a privilege to recreate such a legendary star in close collaboration with her family,” said Lizzie Parkinson, Costumier from Merlin Magic Making team in the UK. “What made this project particularly challenging and interesting was the recreation of her outfit. Her crown, cuffs, earrings and dress brooch were 3D-printed and went through numerous tests to achieve the level of detail needed. It was a joy to see everyone’s work come together and we look forward to unveiling the figure soon,” she added.