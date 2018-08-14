Sridevi’s birth anniversary: Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor impress in ethnic wear

Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Khushi Kapoor took their traditional game up a notch during Sridevi’s birth anniversary. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor (L) and Khushi Kapoor took their traditional game up a notch during Sridevi’s birth anniversary. (Source: APH Images)

On the 55th birth anniversary of Sridevi, the Kapoor family gathered together in Delhi for a special screening of Mr. India. For the occasion, both sisters Janhvi and Khushi dressed up in beautiful traditional attires. The 21-year-old actor opted for a beige anarkali from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Asal collection.

Featuring mirror work all over it, she teamed it with a matching dupatta. Furthermore, she opted for minimal make-up and rounded off her look by styling it with just a pair of drop earrings. For the make-up, she went for a dewy palette with light smokey eyes while her bold red lips helped break the monotony of the look.

Janhvi Kapoor in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Source: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. (Source: APH Images)

Although we liked Janhvi’s outfit, we think Khushi’s light green outfit by Mayyur Girotra looked much more refreshing. Clad in a high neck jacket with a sharara combo, the outfit perfectly accentuated her figure. A pair of statement earrings and a stack of gold bangles were combined with her outfit. Well-defined eyes and a dewy palette gave finishing touches to her look.

Khushi Kapoor in Mayyur Girotra. (Source: APH Images) Khushi Kapoor in Mayyur Girotra. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ| Remembering Sridevi: A timeless style icon — transformation through the decades

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi with Boney Kapoor during Sridevi’s birth anniversary. (Source: APH Images) Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi with Boney Kapoor during Sridevi’s birth anniversary. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, the siblings were spotted attending Dhadak‘s success bash twinning in black. While Janhvi was seen in a black shimmer mini dress paired with silver heels and a pair of stud earrings, Khushi picked a chic black crop top and pencil-fit pants. To spice up her look, she chose a pair of heels with hot pink fur pom-pom on it and rounded it off with chokers and her signature necklace.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Dhadak’s success bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor at Dhadak’s success bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Janhvi and Khushi’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd