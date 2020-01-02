Follow Us:
Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor twinning in ethnic wear is every sibling pair ever; see pics

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were seen looking lovely in ethnic wear. Click here to check the pictures.

January 2, 2020
janhvi kapoor, khushi kapoor, janhvi kapoor photos, janhvi kapoor ghost stories What do you think about their fuss-free looks? (Photos: Varinder Chawla/designed by Rajan Sharma)

Janhvi Kapoor, who stars in the now-streaming Ghost Stories on Netflix, often ops for easy-breezy ethnic wear, whether it is at the airport or a casual day out with friends and family. So it is not surprising that she was seen looking lovely in an ethnic ensemble yet again — a warm yellow long printed cotton kurti which was paired with loose pants. The ensemble was teamed with a matching printed dupatta.

Kapoor, who is often spotted without make-up, completed the look with a light lip shade and a radiant smile.

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What we particularly liked about this appearance is the way she was seen twinning with her sister, Khushi. Her younger sister too was spotted looking pretty in a red kurti and straight pants with laser cut detailing at the bottom. The look was completed with hair tied in a simple ponytail.

Khushi Kapoor cut a pretty picture in this red kurti. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Prior to this, Janhvi was spotted looking gorgeous during the promotions of Ghost Stories. In one of her looks, she was seen in a chocolate brown bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit by Alexandre Vauthier. The outfit stood out for the plunging neckline.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:56pm PST

For another look, she opted for a more fuss-free outfit consisting a white corset top and classic blue denims. The full-sleeved shirt featured a plunging neckline and had an interesting tie back detail. The look was completed with a messy high ponytail, minimal make-up and nude lips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:59pm PST

What do you think of their looks?

