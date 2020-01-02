Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor twinning in ethnic wear is every sibling pair ever; see pics

What do you think about their fuss-free looks? (Photos: Varinder Chawla/designed by Rajan Sharma) What do you think about their fuss-free looks? (Photos: Varinder Chawla/designed by Rajan Sharma)

Janhvi Kapoor, who stars in the now-streaming Ghost Stories on Netflix, often ops for easy-breezy ethnic wear, whether it is at the airport or a casual day out with friends and family. So it is not surprising that she was seen looking lovely in an ethnic ensemble yet again — a warm yellow long printed cotton kurti which was paired with loose pants. The ensemble was teamed with a matching printed dupatta.

Kapoor, who is often spotted without make-up, completed the look with a light lip shade and a radiant smile.

What we particularly liked about this appearance is the way she was seen twinning with her sister, Khushi. Her younger sister too was spotted looking pretty in a red kurti and straight pants with laser cut detailing at the bottom. The look was completed with hair tied in a simple ponytail.

Prior to this, Janhvi was spotted looking gorgeous during the promotions of Ghost Stories. In one of her looks, she was seen in a chocolate brown bodycon dress with a thigh-high slit by Alexandre Vauthier. The outfit stood out for the plunging neckline.

For another look, she opted for a more fuss-free outfit consisting a white corset top and classic blue denims. The full-sleeved shirt featured a plunging neckline and had an interesting tie back detail. The look was completed with a messy high ponytail, minimal make-up and nude lips.

What do you think of their looks?

