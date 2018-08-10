Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor twin in black at Dhadak success bash; see pics

Be it her lehengas or her minis, Janhvi Kapoor’s sartorial choices are usually comfy, if not always on point. Throughout the promotions of her debut film Dhadak, the 21-year-old managed to leave an impression. But her appearance for the success bash of the film tops it all.
The actor was seen twinning with her sister Khushi in all-black ensembles. Janhvi was seen in a black shimmer mini dress paired with silver heels and a pair of stud earrrings. Her make-up was kept simple with nude glossy lips, dark khol eyes and a touch of blush on her cheeks.
Check some of the pictures here.
Meanwhile, Khushi was seen keeping it chic in a black crop top and pencil-fit pants. To spice up her look, she chose a pair of heels with hot pink fur pom-pom on it and rounded it off with chokers and her signature necklace. Minimal make-up and a soft coral lip shade added the right amount of glamour.
Dharma Producer and director Karan Johar was also seen at the party in a black hoodie and black pants. It comes as a no surprise that he chose a statement-worthy hoodie.
