Airport style: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor keep it sassy

Janhvi Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Janhvi Kapoor (L), Kareena Kapoor Khan spotted at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been painting the town red, and they are doing it in style. Recently, we spotted the duo at Mumbai airport and for her travel attire, the 21-year-old picked a soft white maxi dress with colourful floral patterns woven on the shoulders. With silver sandals and middle-parted hair, the starlet rounded out her look well.

Meanwhile, Khatter kept it cool and comfy in an ice blue shirt, worn with black distressed denims.

Another fashionista who was spotted at the airport is Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Veere Di Wedding actor shared airspace with director-producer Karan Johar. For her airport look, Kareena dressed up in a lemon yellow sweater, worn atop a cool blue denim. Orange shades added oomph to her easy look. On the other hand, Johar stepped out in a monochrome ensemble that he complemented with hexagonal shades. Talk about making a statement!

ALSO READ | Kareena, Deepika, Priyanka have monsoon fashion down pat, thanks to jogger pants

Prior to this, we had seen Kareena in Delhi, where for her casual evening out, the 37-year-old kept it classy in a black camisole layered with a matching blazer, and for the comfort factor, she picked a funky pair of printed pants from Pinko.

What do you think about the airport looks this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd