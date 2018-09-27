Janhvi Kapoor steals the show in this black and gold dress from Julien Macdonald

Janhvi Kapoor is turning out to be quite a fashionista. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram) Janhvi Kapoor is turning out to be quite a fashionista. (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor, owing to her numerous public appearances, have convinced us that her fashion game is on point. Recently the actor looked lovely in a black and gold dress from Julien Macdonald. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the starlet looked gorgeous in black. We really liked the detailing on the sleeves and slit near the waist. The look was rounded out with statement earrings, dark-kohl eyes, and golden stilettos.

The actor’s fashion sense has been quite impeccable and recently she stunned with some beautiful gowns. In the first instance, she wore a custom-made off-shoulder mirror reflective trailing gown by Manish Malhotra. The look was rounded out with a nude shade of lipstick and dark kohl eyes. Janhvi wore the gown when she was in Italy to celebrate Isha Ambani’s engagement.

ALSO READ | Janhvi Kapoor rocks two distinct gowns: What’s your pick?

In another look, she was spotted wearing a shimmery lilac outfit. Styled by Ghavri again, the outfit by Rahul Mishra with floral applique work and fun colourful stripes was a perfect afternoon wear. Floral headband, jhumkas, and a white and pink bag rounded out the look. Keeping the makeup minimal, her eyes, as usual, were highlighted and the actor looked nothing short of a princess.

She was also seen in a semi-sheer black gown from Nedret Tacirouglu. Matching earrings and a statement ring rounded out the look. We also liked the dash of red lipstick that added colour to the look.

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd