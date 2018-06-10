Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez prove why short is stylish this summer

You can totally recreate Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez’s evening style statements. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) You can totally recreate Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez’s evening style statements. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

With her fabulous fashion picks, Janhvi Kapoor is slowly making her presence felt in the style circuit. Not even a movie old, yet she has managed to catch the attention of fashion connoisseurs, and why not? Her glamorous gowns undoubtedly warrant a second look, and her casual style is also quite chic.

Recently, the Dhadak actor was spotted at Manish Malhotra’s bash in Mumbai. The actor was seen in a blue polka dot mini for the night and the simple number was paired with a white and gold sneakers. Kapoor complemented her look with a cute sling bag.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor was spotted at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor picked a blue mini for the evening. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor picked a blue mini for the evening. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with white and gold sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor complemented her look with white and gold sneakers. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Race 3, was also seen at the bash. She gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink mini pantsuit that was teamed with a semi-sheer white shirt. A blue sling, with artwork sandals rounded out her pretty look.

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Jacqueline Fernandez gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink number. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Jacqueline Fernandez gave us uber cool vibes in a blush pink number. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Another fashionista in attendance at the bash was Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For her evening attire, the actor picked a two-toned plaid coat that layered a grey tee and frayed hem skinny jeans. Very chic, we think.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty Kundra at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Karan Johar was clicked in a grunge look in an all-black ensemble interrupted with peppy red shoes.

Karan Johar at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Johar at the Manish Malhotra bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actors’ looks this time? Who do you think aced their style statement? Let us know in the comments below.

