Janhvi Kapoor gives a great style lesson in this grey off-shoulder sweater top

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s newly released film Dhadak has got mixed reactions. However, we give a thumbs up to Kapoor’s ethnic and casual looks for the promotional events. The 21-year-old has mostly been seen in fusion outfits before the release of her much-awaited movie. A night before the release, they had a screening and a promotional event for close family members and friends, where the two debutants were all smiles for the cameras.

Kapoor opted for a western attire for the evening by Michelle Mason. Her grey off-shoulder sweater top and satin thigh-high slit skirt. The 21-year-old kept the makeup quite basic, so the whole look came out pretty well.

Although the two starlets have been enjoying all the crazy promotional events, at some point it becomes difficult to maintain your style statement. After the event, they had a screening for their family, where Kapoor was seen changing quickly into a pair of comfy ripped denim and what caught our attention is the way the same grey sweater top went perfectly with the jeans. We all love to have that one top that goes well with almost every kind of bottoms and looks like Kapoor has got one for her too.

Prior to this, Kapoor made another stunning fashion statement in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had intricate floral embroidery on it. Simple yet elegant, we like how Ghavri curated her look. She further teamed her outfit with ruby and diamond earrings and matching kadas from Amrapali Jewels.

